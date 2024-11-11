Fans fume at 'liar’ Taylor Swift after she excuses her absence at MTV EMA 2024

Taylor Swift’s fans called the singer a liar after she said that she could not attend the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. On a humorous note, the fans cited the reason for absence from the music award show as Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game. The singer has been doing back and forth between her Eras Tour performances and boyfriend’s matches to attend as much of the latter as she possibly can. Fans called Taylor Swift a liar after she stated she couldn't attend the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, humorously citing her attendance at Travis Kelce's game instead. AP/PTI(AP11_10_2024_000338A)(AP)

Swifties call out Taylor Swift on MTV EMA lie

On Sunday, Swift and Post Malone the Best Video Award for their collaboration work on Fortnight. The network had a pre-recorded acceptance speech message from the singer which was played at the show. In a part of it, she said, “I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight.”I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight,” as reported by Taylor Swift.

The video was played at night at the ceremony which was held in the UK, around the same time it was the afternoon in Kansas City where Swift was busy attending Kelce’s game where the latter defeated Denver Broncos 16-14.

Swift was accompanied by her mother, Andrea Swift who was also there to support Kelce’s team. At the game, the football player achieved a milestone in his career by scoring enough touchdowns to tie a record previously held by a former player of the Chiefs, as reported by Page Six.

Fans call Swift a ‘liar’

A Swiftie wrote on X, “‘I’m so sad I can’t be with you tonight’ THIS LIAR.” A second user wrote, “‘Coming from the Eras Tour’? More like coming from in my Chiefs era tour.” A third user wrote, “Calling in sick at work does not work when you’re TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Another user wrote, “No I get her and she deserves the rest during her break but lying on international TV even tho people will know where she is is [sic] hilarious.”