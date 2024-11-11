Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper support Alyssa Milano during theatre date night

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are going strong! The couple enjoyed a date night on Broadway while also showing support for Alyssa Milano, who is currently starring in Chicago. The 29-year-old model and the Hangover star stopped by to watch her at the Ambassador Theatre on Saturday. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid enjoyed a date night at the theatre(Instagram/ Alyssa Milano)

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper enjoy Broadway date night

The Charmed star took to social media to thank Hadid and Cooper for stopping by. “Bradley, Gigi, Erinn, Michelle—and so many more that I don’t have pictures with,” Milano wrote next to a group photo shared on Instagram. “Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full,” she added.

ALSO READ: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make rare public appearance for first time in 6 months

In the photo shared by Milano, the Victoria's Secret model and the 49-year-old actor can be seen posing alongside the Broadway star and her co-star Kimberly Marable. For the theatre outing, Hadid wore a black leather jacket layered over a white sweater and light trousers, while Bradley wore a suede jacket and pants. The 51-year-old actress also shared photos with fellow actresses Erinn Westbrook and Michelle Gomez.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift tells off security for yelling at photographers during her arrival at Chiefs game

Taking to her own Instagram account, Marable gushed over meeting Cooper and Hadid. “Y’all … @milano_alyssa has the nicest friends. But the truth of it is, they’ve got the best of friends in Alyssa … SO LOVELY TO MEET YOU,” she wrote on her story. The couple's latest joint outing has further intensified the buzz around their rumoured romance. They first sparked dating rumours last year in October. The pair have since been spotted cosying up on several occasions.