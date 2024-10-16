Gigi Hadid did a Taylor Swift move at Victoria's Secret show that she learned from singer at Eras Tour: Watch

Gigi Hadid opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15. The model had her BFF Taylor Swift on her mind as she walked the ramp in a Barbie pink look. Gigi learned a move from the singer that she is often seen doing on stage throughout her Eras Tour. Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift.

Gigi Hadid copies a Taylor Swift move at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi was the first model to walk the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. Before she began the walk, she arrived on stage and took a page from her bestie Taylor Swift‘s book. She waved to the audience exactly like Taylor does when she arrives on stage during her Eras Tour. Take a look:

Moreover, the supermodel exited the Victoria's Secret runway the same way Taylor Swift leaves after performing Reputation. A fan page of Taylor shared the comparison on X.

Before the show, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gigi revealed that she would be paying homage to Taylor Swift during her catwalk. She told the outlet, “There is something new on this runway tonight that is new to at least me. I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour. At one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m going to show you how we do this,’ and now I’m using it tonight.”

What Gigi Hadid wore as a Victoria's Secret angel?

Gigi Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (AFP)

To open the show, Gigi wore a deep-cut pink silk outfit and fluffy angel wings. The sleeveless one-piece features a plunging neckline reaching her waist, crystal-embellished spaghetti straps, and high-leg cut-outs. She paired the ensemble with a crystal-embellished bikini, studded heels, large hoop earrings, side-parted loose locks, glossy pink lips, rouged cheeks, and matching eye shadow.