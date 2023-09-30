Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner paid advance money to buy a home in England before their split

The shocking split of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has lead to several revelations about the lives of the former couple. As per court documents filed by Turner, Jonas wanted to buy a home in England, Page Six have reported. Jonas had even discussed with Turner's father about the £7.5 million beautiful home.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

As per the report, Jonas wrote a letter in June, to a house owner in Wallingford, Oxford, in an effort to buy the property.

“When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house,” Jonas had written to the seller.

“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [redacted], we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before,” wrote Jonas.

Jonas was incredibly impressed by the garden in the house and imagined the prospect of his daughter having a good time playing there.

“My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener, and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off!,” Jonas had written.

Jonas also fantasised about having a good life living in England. He wrote, "I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat.”

Talking about a big room in the house, Jonas thought it to be fit for a recording studio.

“We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home. I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names] and for many years pay homage to the magic you have created here,” wrote Jonas.

Jonas and Turner were able to convince the home owner to sell the property and later, the former couple had deposited an advance amount in order to buy the home.