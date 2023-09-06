Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially announce divorce: 'This is a united decision'

After days of speculation about their relationship status, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially announced their divorce. Joe took to Instagram to share a statement. (Also read: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce: Reason for split revealed; find out details of their alleged ‘ironclad’ prenup)

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It read: "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joe turned off comments on his post and did not add any caption either. Sophie did the same.

According to People magazine, Jonas, 34, filed for dissolution of his marriage with the Game of Thrones star in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court. In the filing, Jonas has stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken". They have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jonas and Turner, 27, tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the documents stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jonas and his brothers -- Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- released their sixth studio album of their band Jonas Brothers in May this year. The band recently embarked on a tour, which has more than 90 shows across 20 countries scheduled.

Turner, who hails from Northampton, England, is best known for playing Sansa Stark in HBO's critically-acclaimed series Game of Thrones. She also portrayed superhero Jean Grey in two X-Men movies – Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON