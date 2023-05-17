John Cena reveals the serendipitous encounter that landed him the role of Merman Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie

John Cena has recently revealed the intriguing story of how a serendipitous encounter led to him securing the role of Merman Ken in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film, Barbie.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: John Cena attends a conversation with Josh Horowitz for "Fast X" at The 92nd Street Y, New York on May 15, 2023 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alongside the ‘Peacemaker’ star, the movie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic Barbie, venturing outside her familiar surroundings into the real world for the very first time. The star-studded cast also includes Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa, and Will Ferrell, with Helen Mirren lending her voice as the film's narrator.

During a promotional interview for his upcoming film, Fast X, Cena shared the fascinating tale with 'TODAY's with Hoda & Jenna', as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

It turns out that Cena's involvement in Barbie came about through a chance encounter with Robbie during the filming of the highly anticipated Fast & Furious installment. The shooting locations of Fast X and Barbie happened to be in close proximity, which played a significant role in determining Cena's casting destiny.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former WWE superstar recounted the story, saying, "I haven't worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends. Fast X was filming across the street from Barbie. And [she asked], 'Why don't you do Barbie?' I said, 'I've been trying!' And Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that, and I said, 'Well, I'll do whatever you need.'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Gerwig's most anticipated project, Barbie, Cena portrays Merman Ken, joining a lineup of recognizable stars who have taken on the role of Barbie's male counterpart.

Robbie's Barbie will be accompanied by various Barbie variants. Promotional materials have showcased Gosling's Ken alongside Liu, Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, all portraying different versions of Ken. However, while ‘The Wolf of the Wall Street’ actor’s Barbie gets along well with the other variants, the official Barbie trailer hinted at a fierce beef between Gosling's Ken and Liu's Ken, even leading to the brink of a physical altercation.

Ken assumes a central role in the film's narrative, accompanying Barbie on her roller skate-filled journey into the real world while grappling with his own personal challenges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Kim Petras makes history as the first Transgender cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Gosling shared some insights into Ken's story, explaining that the character faces unemployment and homelessness at the very start of the film, despite his naturally upbeat demeanor. This presents Ken with an opportunity to embark on a parallel journey alongside Barbie, as she seeks to discover her true purpose in a world beyond Barbieland.

As Barbie's release draws nearer, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the magic that unfolds when this exceptional ensemble comes together on the silver screen.