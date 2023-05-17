Kim Petras makes history as the first Transgender cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Popular American sports magazine ‘Sports Illustrated’ has sparked controversy when it unveiled its Swimsuit Edition cover, featuring Kim Petras, a transgender female pop star, as one of its cover models. This marked Petras' first appearance on the cover of the iconic edition, alongside other iconic figures such as Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, and Brooks Nader. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Sparks Controversy with Transgender Pop Star Kim Petras on Cover. (Image Credit: Sports Illustrated)

While the issue does not follow a specific theme, SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day explained that it embodies a vision of a world where women can live without limitations and fear of existence. Day emphasized that although the cover models come from diverse backgrounds, they share common traits and a constant evolution in their respective journeys.

SI Swimsuit Editor-in-chief stated, “There is no theme [to this year’s issue]-rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally and externally,” added, “But the absence of a theme is not to say that these women don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

The Grammy-winning artist and an inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community, has carved her own path to superstardom, defying traditional norms along the way.

Day expressed her admiration for Petras, acknowledging the challenges she has faced: "It has been anything but a straight line."

Kim Petras’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Photo Shoot.(Image Credit: Sports Illustrated)

Reacting to the news, the German singer-songwriter expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to be featured in Sports Illustrated. She described it as a dream come true and acknowledged the magazine's iconic status.

Despite initial nerves, the 30-year-old expressed confidence in her ability to fulfill the role saying, "I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated. It’s very iconic people have done it before, so, big dream come true to me,” adds, “Now that we're doing it, I feel like we can."

Petras also spoke about the pressure she sometimes feels to represent the transgender community in all her endeavors. She expressed gratitude for the positive impact she has had on trans individuals, especially young people who find inspiration in her journey.

“I hope people take away from that I look really hot and Sports Illustrated is cool….a pressure sometimes to represent the trans community with everything I do because I feel very blessed that I am at this point and feel so happy when I hear from trans kids and trans people in general that they’re inspired by me,” she expressed

However, the magazine's decision to feature Petras on the cover has faced backlash, echoing recent controversies surrounding the use of transgender individuals in brand campaigns. Bud Light, for example, encountered significant criticism after appointing Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actress, and TikTok personality, as one of its ambassadors.

Sports Illustrated's choice to feature the ‘Unholy’ artist on its Swimsuit Edition cover signifies a step toward greater inclusivity in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Despite the backlash faced by both Petras and Bud Light, the visibility of transgender individuals in mainstream media serves as a powerful statement, promoting diversity and challenging societal norms.