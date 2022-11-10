John Wick Chapter 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves' slick assassin must duel to death for his freedom, fans fear for him. Watch

The trailer of the latest installment in the successful John Wick franchise was released on Friday evening. John Wick Chapter 4 brings back Keanu Reeves as the iconic suit-clad assassin for his deadliest battle yet. This time, John is not out to avenge someone but to fight for his freedom. But the duel to death may be more than what he bargained for as it seems he has finally found his match, in the dangerous-looking Donnie Yen. Also read: John Wick Chapter 4 teaser: Keanu Reeves meets his match in Donnie Yen

The trailer shows John and Donnie Yen’s character sitting in a church making idle chit chat, before Donnie tells the seemingly-invincible hitman, “You are going to die”. But John is up for the challenge. We are then introduced to ‘new management’ in the criminal underworld of John’s world, led by a sinister-looking Bill Skarsgard, who looks quite intimidating even without clown makeup. Ian McShane’s character Winston informs John that if he beats Bill in single combat, he can earn his freedom from this hellhole.

Unfortunately for everyone’s favourite assassin, the path to challenging this new kingpin isn’t straightforward, as it involves killing a bunch of deadly hitmen and not getting killed in the process. The most dangerous adversary, of course, is Donnie Yens new threat, who seems like a perfect match for John. Has John bitten more than he can chew? Fans are certainly worried. "It seems John has found someone who can beat him,” wrote one.

The film’s official synopsis reads, ​​“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.” Apart from Keanu and Ian, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick will also return as The Bowery King and Charon, respectively.

As per a Deadline report, Japanese pop singer Rina Sawayama will be making her Hollywood debut with John Wick: Chapter 4 in a new character for the franchise. Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, and Scott Adkins, are also set to appear in the film. Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 4 releases in theatres on March 24, 2023.

