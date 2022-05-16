Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's fans call out Saturday Night Live’s defamation trial parody: 'Still sick to my stomach'

Fans of actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard have called out the parody of their ongoing defamation trial on Saturday Night Live. During the cold open on SNL’s recent episode, aired on Saturday, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson and other cast members performed a skit based on the trial. Johnny and Amber are currently fighting a legal battle after the former sued his ex-wife for $50 million. (Also Read | Amber Heard a sociopath, wants to destroy Johnny Depp, says his longtime friend)

Taking to Twitter, a person wrote, "It is absolutely wild to me how many are making jokes about the Heard vs Depp trial. The opening sketch on SNL last night made fun of it. I cannot imagine ever thinking that making jokes about a case with serious abuse allegations (on both sides) is appropriate."

Another fan tweeted, "It's been nearly 24 hours and I'm still sick to my stomach that @nbcsnl did a cold open making light of the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial. This isn't a joke, it's a story of horrific abuse and just shows how little regard we have for survivors."

Another fan said, “I cannot imagine ever thinking that making jokes about a case with serious abuse allegations (on both sides) is appropriate.” “SNL epic failed on the Depp/Heard trial parody,” said a person.

As per the Independent, Kate said, “I know it’s not the most pertinent story at the moment. But with all the problems in the world, isn’t it nice to have a news story we all can collectively say ‘glad it ain’t me?’” It then showed 'live coverage' of the trial with the cast doing a spoof.

As per Page Six, Aidy essaying the role of a lawyer said to Kyle Mooney, who played Johnny, “Mr Depp, earlier in this trial, you mentioned that Ms Heard left the faecal matter in your bed.” Kyle replied, “That is correct." Next, a fictionalized security footage showed Kenan, property manager Leonard Green, discovering faeces in the bed. After lifting up a blanket, Kenan said, “That’s a boo-boo!” He then called in additional employees, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor to join him.

Recently, Johnny sued Amber Heard saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Amber has counter-sued for $100 million, arguing Johnny smeared her by calling her a liar. Jurors in the case have listened to explicit recordings of the couple's arguments and testimony about a severed finger, faeces in a bed and an alleged sexual assault with a bottle.

