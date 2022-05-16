Amber Heard a sociopath, wants to destroy Johnny Depp, says his longtime friend

Johnny Depp’s longtime friend, Gina Deuters, spoke about the Amber Heard vs.Johnny Depp trial in a new interview. She alleges her actor-friend is the real victim amid the couple's ongoing legal battle, and that Amber is a ‘sociopathic show pony,’ who is fighting the case for all the wrong reasons. Read more: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court battle features in Amul topical

Johnny Depp is currently suing Amber for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. Amber, too, filed a $100 million defamation countersuit against her ex-husband. As a result, private details surrounding their marriage and divorce have now become public. But, there’s one person who witnessed Johnny’s 15-month marriage with Amber from close quarters. It is Gina Deuters, the wife of Johnny’s longtime business partner and assistant, Stephen Deuters.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seen during their defamation trial.

In an interview with with Page Six, Gina, who was forced to step down from the witness stand during the ongoing Amber Heard vs.Johnny Depp trial, said Amber thrives on drama.

Recalling an incident from the Johnny-Amber wedding, where to-be-married Amber asked Gina if she enjoyed fighting with her husband, Gina said, “I think there is a part of Amber that believes fighting is passion. It means there’s sparks, fireworks in the relationship. Amber is someone who is always used to getting what she wants. She is quite entitled and I think she made big demands in their divorce.”

Gina said when Amber was denied those demands, Amber felt that since she was not going to get what she wanted, she was going to destroy Johnny. Gina also shared that her husband first called Amber “a sociopathic show pony” after he unwittingly became the mediator in Johnny and Amber’s marriage in its final days.

“My husband called her a sociopathic show pony, and he certainly doesn’t regret it… Stephen, at the end, was quite literally the mediator… no one else wanted to deal with Amber, and Stephen would be the only person she could talk to,” Gina said.

Johnny Depp is currently suing Amber Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote, in which she called herself a victim of sexual violence. While she didn’t mention Johnny by name in the piece, he claims it tarnished his reputation and career.

