Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court battle features in Amul topical: 'Too much seen and Heard?'

The ongoing defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, featured in a new topical of Amul. Taking to Instagram, Amul shared a photo of their artwork, which showed the actors inside the court premises. (Also Read | Chris Rock roasts Amber Heard amid her defamation trial against Johnny Depp: 'Believe all women except her')

On the picture it was written, "Too much seen and Heard?" It also added, "Depp your knife in!" Sharing the topical, Amul captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: High profile and highly publicised legal battle!"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Savage lines." "Hahha I never imagined this wordplay," commented another fan. "Good one Amul," said a person. "Yes...a buttered knife," read another comment.

"Amul is the Family Guy of the marketing world, no f**** to give about anything," said an Instagram user. "Ok it's so cool and JD is looking so cute #wearewithyoujohnnydepp #justiceforjohnnydepp JD is gonna win!!!" said a person.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in an Amul topical.

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him by claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse. Amber Heard has counter-sued for $100 million, arguing Johnny smeared her reputation by calling her a liar. The legal case hinges on a December 2018 opinion piece Amber wrote in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Johnny by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear she was referencing him. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2017 after less than two years of marriage.

A state court judge in Virginia's Fairfax County is overseeing the trial, which is in recess until May 16. Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

Less than two years ago, Johnny lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Amber. His lawyers have said they filed the US case in Fairfax County because the Washington Post is printed there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON