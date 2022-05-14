Chris Rock roasts Amber Heard amid her defamation trial against Johnny Depp: 'Believe all women except her'

Comedian Chris Rock took a dig at actor Amber Heard, amid her ongoing defamation trial with ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, during his Ego Death tour in London. During his performance, Chris addressed his audience and asked them to 'believe all women except Amber Heard'. During a standup set at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday, the 57-year-old comedian also briefly joked about actor Will Smith's slap at the 94th Academy Awards 2022 on March 27. (Also Read | Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin expected to testify on Amber Heard’s behalf in defamation trial)

Amber is currently in the midst of a court battle with Johnny Depp after he accused his ex-wife of defamation. In 2018, in an op-ed Amber wrote about surviving domestic violence, but she did not mention his name in the article. Amber is defending herself in a $50 million defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

During Chris' show, he joked about cancel culture. As quoted by LADbible, Chris said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******* fine. She s*** in his bed. Once you s*** in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything. She s***in his bed. What the f*** is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p****… I’ve been with some crazy b****** but goddammit.”

As per People magazine, Chris hinted at the infamous Oscar slap involving hime and actor Will Smith, saying, "I'm okay if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back. Don't expect me to talk about the bulls***. I'll talk about it at some point … on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive." During the Oscars, Will walked onstage and struck Chris in reaction to a joke the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Since the incident, Will who went on to win Best Actor, for his overall performance in King Richard has publicly apologised to Chris.

