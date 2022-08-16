Johnny Depp doppelganger with similar hairstyle and goatee spotted in Iran, leaves fans stunned. Watch

Johnny Depp fans are stunned as the actor’s doppelganger was spotted at a religious ceremony in Iran. The man’s video was captured as he attended a festival in Tabriz, Iran. The said video first reportedly appeared on TikTok before being shared on other platforms like Twitter and Reddit, with many social media users saying they were surprised to see Johnny’s lookalike sporting the actor’s distinctive hair and goatee. Read more: Johnny Depp to direct first film in 25 year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to local media, the man's name is Amin Sa'les, and he is a professional model. Amin's Instagram is filled with images of him channelling his inner Johnny Depp, and even sporting dark sunglasses like the actor, in some pictures. The striking resemblance between him and Johnny also led to fan theories online, with some wondering if the actor had abandoned Hollywood after his defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard. One fan from Iran wrote on Twitter, “Johnny what are you doing here?" A Reddit user said, "He (Johnny Depp) left his doppelganger back in the states (US) to fool everybody".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the widely shared video, Amin Sa'les is seen wearing Johnny’s signature hairstyle and goatee, as well as dark shades, while participating in a ritual. "Iran has its own Johnny Depp," wrote a Twitter user as he commented on the video. Meanwhile, an Instagram page seemingly belonging to Amin Sa'les was filled with comments, where people said he looks like Johnny. He appears to style himself after Johnny in most of the photos shared on his account, which has more than 23,000 followers. Some reports said that Amin Sa'les has landed several gigs with local agencies due to his resemblance to Johnny.

Meanwhile, Johnny recently landed a seven-figure deal to stay as the ambassador of Christian Dior’s cologne Sauvage. The actor is busy with Jeanne du Barry, in which he will portray King Louis XV. The French film, directed by Maiwenn, marks his return to acting following his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON