Johnny Depp gives surprise performance at UK concert after trial ends; fans say, 'good to see him happy'

Johnny Depp, who recently got free from the trial in defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard that was underway in Virginia, made a surprise appearance at a concert in Sheffield, United Kingdom. The actor left the audience surprised as he joined English guitarist Jeff Beck on the stage and performed a number of tracks. Also Read| Johnny Depp thanks cops, photographers while leaving courthouse as trial nears end: ‘See you down the road’. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny also performed Isolation, his and Jeff's collaborative track from 2020, a remake of the John Lenon song from 1970. He and Jeff, who is currently on his European tour, also performed covers of Marvin Gay's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The audience shared videos from the performances on YouTube and social media platforms, which showed Johnny performing with a guitar in his hand. Fans of the actor were happy to see him at the performance and said they were glad to see him doing what he enjoys.

One wrote, "So glad Johnny is doing what he enjoys the most right now he deserves it." Another commented, "A much-needed break for Johnny after Amber's performance at the trial. Rock on Johnny." A third one wrote, "Good to see him happy and doing what he loves." Some also took note of his freshly dyed hair.

Meanwhile, many were also surprised to find out about his singing career. A fan wrote, "I didn’t know Johnny Depp started his career as a musician. Glad he is pursuing his earlier dreams. He is a great musician and singer." Johnny had originally begun his career as a musician and formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny and Amber's televised defamation trial came to a close on Friday as both parties rested their case, and the judge handed the case over to the jury. The jury will deliver their judgement next week. Johnny has sued his ex-wife for $50 million saying she defamed him when she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. He also alleged that she was the abusive one in their marriage. Amber then countersued him for $100 million claiming that he has smeared her name by calling her a liar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON