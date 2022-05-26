Johnny Depp laughs, his lawyers eat candy after Amber Heard’s lawyer links him eating candy to 'narcissism’. Watch

The ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has not been devoid of its funny moments. On Monday, Johnny’s legal team’s reaction to an insinuation from Amber Heard’s lawyer sparked more chuckles online. In a video from the courtroom proceedings, one of Johnny’s lawyers is seen munching on some candy after Amber’s legal team asked an expert witness if Johnny eating candy during the trial was an indicator of narcissism. Also read: Psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard against Johnny Depp faces hundreds of negative reviews from fans online

On Monday, as Amber’s expert witness psychiatrist Dr David Spiegel was testifying about Johnny’s mental state, the actor’s lawyer asked Dr Spiegel, “We have seen Mr Depp during this trial doodling and eating candy, what if, any evidence would that suggest the has narcissistic traits.” Johnny was seen laughing and covering his mouth. His lawyer immediately objected to the question claiming it had no foundation and the judge sustained the objection.

Immediately after this, Camille Vasquez, who is also in Johnny’s legal team, was seen picking up a piece of candy from the table and eating while gesturing towards her colleagues and smiling. Ben Chew, her colleague, also looked at her and smiled, while picking one himself.

The video, part of the live stream of the trial, was posted by several meme pages and fan accounts on social media. Many fans made fun of Amber Heard’s lawyer trying to connect eating candy with narcissism. One fan commented, “Johnny ate breakfast today, he has narcissistic traits...” Another wrote, “Now we cannot even eat candy.” Many others found it funny how the lawyers also mocked the insinuation by eating candies themselves. “The way his team giggled together and started eating candy (laughing emoji), best team ever,” read one comment.

Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post article she did. She has countersued for $100 million, arguing that he smeared her name by calling her a liar. The trial has been underway since April and is set to conclude on May 27.

