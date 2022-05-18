Johnny Depp smiles as Amber Heard's lawyer imitates his voice amid trial, fans say 'she's his fan'

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused during their roughly two-year long marriage. During the trial on Tuesday, Johnny was spotted smiling when Amber's lawyer did an impression of his voice. Several internet users have shared the clip of the moment on Instagram. Also Read: Julia Fox says Amber Heard couldn't have 'abused' Johnny Depp even if she hit him, earns internet's ire: 'So much wrong'

Johnny smirked after attorney Elaine Bredehoft attempted to talk in his voice, as she asked Amber a question about a tape. A fan shared a video on Twitter in which Elaine is seen asking Amber why she believes that Johnny cannot look her in the eye. Throwing in a quick impression of Johnny for emphasis, Elaine said, “She played a tape where Johnny said ‘you will not see my eyes again' do you recall that?”

One fan commented, “Hopefully Elaine doesn’t plan on going in to acting after her retirement," another one said, “I mean I know that she shouldn't do that voice but she did a very good accent of him.” While one said, “Why did she do that Omg,” another one wrote, “This can't be real.”

“This proves that Elaine is actually a Johnny Depp fan. She couldn't do such a good impression otherwise," said one. Calling Elaine's move ‘rude’, one wrote, “This is actually very rude of her.”

Johnny filed suit against Amber over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Amber, who had a starring role in Aquaman, did not name Johnny in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

