Jonathan Majors 5 unforgettable performances amidst MCU uncertainty

As American actor Jonathan Majors faces uncertainty about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) due to an ongoing lawsuit relating to a domestic violence charge, it's high time we took a jaunt down memory lane to revisit his five standout performances. (ALSO READ: Will MCU keep Jonathan Majors in Phase 6? Here's what we know)

1. "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (2019)

Jonathan Majors has left mark in the cinema with his versatile performance.

First up, we've got Majors' breakout role as Montgomery Allen in the drama film, "The Last Black Man in San Francisco". His portrayal of a young playwright was packed with heart and depth, making it a performance to remember. This role nabbed him an Independent Spirit Award nomination, quite the nod for an actor on the rise.

2. "Da 5 Bloods" (2020)

Next in line is Spike Lee's wartime drama, "Da 5 Bloods". Majors played David, the son of a Vietnam War veteran. This was no easy feat, as Majors had to portray complex family dynamics and historical contexts. His effort didn't go unnoticed, with critics praising his emotional depth and versatility.

3. "Lovecraft Country" (2020)

Who could forget Majors' role in the unique horror-drama series, "Lovecraft Country"? As Atticus Freeman, he navigated a path through 1950s America rife with racism and supernatural horrors. His work in this role earned him a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, a proper feather in his cap.

4. "Loki" (2021)

Majors made a surprise entry into the MCU as He Who Remains, a version of the comic book villain Kang the Conqueror, in the Disney+ series "Loki". This performance certainly turned heads, but unfortunately, the future of this role is now a bit of a pickle due to legal issues.

5. "The Harder They Fall" (2021)

Last, but definitely not least, Majors donned the cowboy hat for "The Harder They Fall". In this western action drama, he played outlaw Nat Love on a mission of revenge. His powerful performance managed to make this old-school genre feel fresh and relevant again.

While the legal muddle may put a spanner in the works for Majors' role in the MCU, his past roles have certainly left their mark on cinema. We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds for him.

