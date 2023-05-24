Will MCU keep Jonathan Majors in Phase 6? Here's what we know

Jonathan Majors, acclaimed for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as "He Who Remains" and Kang the Conqueror, is currently in a precarious situation. Following his universally praised performances in 'Loki' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', Marvel Studios had planned to centre Phase 6 around Majors' character Kang​​. However, an unexpected turn of events involving assault charges against Majors has thrown these plans into question. Despite the ongoing legal issues, the studio has not yet decided on its course of action and Majors continues to be a part of the MCU's future, even as speculation and uncertainty abound​. (ALSO READ | 'I'm surprised (after) what happened in Infinity War': Zoe Saldaña stunned by Gamora's arrival in latest Guardians) Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang in "Quantumania" has received positive feedback.(Marvel Studios)

MCU in wait-and-watch mode?

Joanna Robinson, writer and author of the upcoming book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios said in a podcast interview - The Ringer's The Big Picture podcast, “I was told by someone who works for Marvel, it was not the plan to make Kang the center of everything until they saw the dailies from 'Quantumania' and after his performance in 'Loki,' which was so strong they were like, 'This is it.”

Expressing her insights on the situation, she said, "We know this is a huge problem for them that they are facing and grappling with right now... I would argue more than Downey as Iron Man, more than Brolin as Thanos, that hanging everything on this guy is then going to pop up in all of their properties leading up to something called 'The Kang Dynasty' has put them in a very unusual position... We do not know what they are going to do. I’ve heard conflicting stories about they are going to replace him, they’re not even considering replacing him etc etc. But it’s just one more thing"​.

The Allegations

Jonathan Majors, acclaimed actor and prominent figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is currently facing legal turmoil due to serious assault and harassment charges. Majors' career is hanging in the balance after allegations of domestic violence surfaced in March 2023. On March 25, the police were alerted by a distress call from Majors' girlfriend, who claimed she had been assaulted. The woman suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and was hospitalised in stable condition. Majors was charged with assault and aggravated harassment and was subsequently released on his own recognisance.

The Defence

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' lawyer, countered these allegations by stating that the woman was experiencing an emotional crisis during the incident. Chaudhry claims to possess video footage from the vehicle where the altercation occurred, as well as written statements from the woman recanting her allegations. Despite these efforts, Majors has suffered professional setbacks due to these charges. The U.S. Army suspended its TV ad campaign featuring Majors due to concerns about the allegations. Moreover, on April 18, Majors was dropped by his publicist and manager, citing the allegations as their reason.

Implications for Majors' Career

Before these charges, Majors had been garnering significant praise for his role in "Magazine Dreams," which was a critical favourite at this year's Sundance Film Festival. He had also completed shooting for the second season of "Loki" for Disney+, and was scheduled to appear in at least three upcoming Marvel films through 2025. There is currently no talk of recasting his role, but sources indicate that the studio is adopting a "wait-and-see" approach.

Effect on the MCU

These charges pose a potential disruption to Majors' role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. His character was slated to play a significant part in Phase 6 of the MCU, with even the next Avengers film centred around Kang, titled "The Kang Dynasty". These plans are now uncertain due to Majors' legal issues. This situation is further highlighted by the absence of Majors in the latest trailer for the second season of "Loki," which is scheduled for release in October, despite his character being a focal point at the end of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania".

