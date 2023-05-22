Meet Phyla-Vell: The new Marvel superhero in Guardians of the Galaxy

Bringing a twist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the post-credits scene of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" unveiled a new character set to make waves in the superhero galaxy. Meet Phyla-Vell, the half-Eternal, half-Kree powerhouse who has previously assumed the mantle of both Captain Marvel and Quasar in the comic universe. Phyla-Vell, shown in post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, first popped up in the "Captain Marvel" comic series back in 2004.

Meet Phyla-Vell: A Brief Introduction

Phyla-Vell first popped up in the "Captain Marvel" comic series back in 2004. She's a cool mix of half-Eternal and half-Kree, which makes her one seriously powerful character in the Marvel Universe. Plus, she's the daughter of Mar-Vell, who you might remember as Annette Bening's character in the MCU. And guess what? She's about to make her big MCU debut! We got a sneak peek at her in the post-credits scene of "GotG Vol. 3," and we can't wait to see more.

Phyla-Vell: Swapping Between Captain Marvel and Quasar

Now here's where it gets extra fun. Phyla-Vell isn't just one superhero — she's two! In the comics, she's been both Captain Marvel and Quasar. As Captain Marvel, she's shown she's got what it takes to uphold the legacy of her famous name. And as Quasar, she's rocked a pair of Quantum Bands — super cool gadgets that control energy. Did you catch the hint of these in the post-credits scene? It looked like there was some sparkly quantum energy coming right off her wrists!

Unveiling Phyla-Vell's Exciting Journey in the Comics

Phyla-Vell's past in the world of comic books is a treasure trove of thrilling tales and epic battles. She's been right in the heart of action, bravely facing down foes in high-stakes events. One such showdown was in the "Annihilation" saga. Here, she stood her ground against the fearsome villain Annihilus, proving her mettle as a true Guardian.

Her story isn't just about battles, though. It's also about relationships and camaraderie. One such relationship was with Moondragon, another member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Their bond was deep, adding an extra layer of complexity to her character. Who knows? Maybe we'll get to see this and more of Phyla-Vell's exciting life in the future, through MCU's films or series.

The Future of Phyla-Vell in the MCU

With Phyla-Vell's introduction, the MCU is continuing its tradition of bringing complex, powerful female characters to the big screen. It will be interesting to see how her character evolves in the cinematic universe, and whether elements of her comic book history will be incorporated into future films.

An Exciting New Chapter for the MCU

The post-credits scene in "GotG Vol. 3" not only teases the future lineup of the Guardians but also sets the stage for Phyla-Vell's story to unfold. As we eagerly anticipate her full introduction in the MCU, fans around the world are undoubtedly excited to see this powerful character in action. One thing is for sure - with Phyla-Vell on board, the future of the MCU looks brighter, and much more thrilling.

