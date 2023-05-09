Jonathan Majors faces assault charges as career hangs in the balance. Here's all you need to know

Actor Jonathan Majors is expected to appear virtually in court on May 10 to face charges of assault and harassment. The 33-year-old actor is known for his role in the HBO hit Lovecraft Country, a string of successful indie films, and his portrayal of Kang, the latest existential threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan Majors attends the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.,(REUTERS)

Major's career hangs in the balance after domestic violence allegations surfaced in March 2023. On March 25, police responded to a 911 call from Majors' girlfriend, who said she was assaulted. She sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was hospitalized in stable condition. Majors was charged with assault and aggravated harassment and released on his own recognizance.

Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, claimed that the woman was having an emotional crisis and that her team had video footage from the vehicle where the altercation took place and written statements from the woman recanting her allegations. The U.S. Army suspended its TV ad campaign featuring Majors, expressing concerns about the allegations.

Chaudhry released text messages between Majors and the woman in which the woman said she used physical force against him and that the police arrested him due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances. The woman also disavowed any allegations that Majors had done anything to her and confirmed that he called 911 because of her mental condition. Despite this, on April 18, Majors was dropped by his publicist and manager, who cited the allegations against him as the reason for their decision.

Majors was generating awards buzz for his role in Magazine Dreams, which emerged as a critic favorite at this year's Sundance Film Festival. He also shot the second season of Loki for Disney+ and was due to appear in at least three upcoming Marvel films through 2025. There have been no discussions about recasting his role, but sources say the studio is taking a wait-and-see approach.

As of now, fans and studio executives are anxiously watching the case, and the outcome will determine the future of Majors' career.