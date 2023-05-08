Home / Entertainment / Tv / King Charles and Queen Camilla surprise American Idol fans with royal video appearance

King Charles and Queen Camilla surprise American Idol fans with royal video appearance

ByPaurush Omar
May 08, 2023 11:50 AM IST

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance on American Idol just days after his coronation, joining with judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

King Charles and Queen Camilla shocked American Idol viewers on Sunday night when they appeared on the show via video link to speak with judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The couple joined the popular talent show to thank Perry and Richie for their performance at the Coronation Concert, which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

While the judges were talking about the concert, Lionel Richie said he had a surprise, and suddenly King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared on the screen. Charles joked about whether they would be using the room for long, before thanking the judges for their performance.

Back in the US, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran had joined fellow judge Luke Bryan. Sheeran admitted in a radio interview before the Coronation that he would have been happy to perform at the concert, but no one had asked him.

The concert was part of three days of celebrations to mark King Charles' Coronation. Numerous artists performed at the event, including Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, and Andrea Bocelli. The concert was hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

American Idol viewers were excited to see the royal couple make a surprise appearance on the show. While King Charles and Queen Camilla may not have performed, their presence was enough to delight viewers on both sides of the Atlantic.

