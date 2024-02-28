Josh Brolin says how ‘worse’ Jonah Hex movie was ahead of Dune: Part Two release

In a new interview with GQ, the actor Josh Brolin did not hold back his criticism of his 2010 film, Jonah Hex, and its director, Jimmy Hayward. US actor Josh Brolin arrives for the premiere of �Dune: Part Two� at Josie Robertson Plaza in Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

He said to the outlet, “I won’t ever stop s******g on Jonah Hex because it was a s**ty f***ing movie.”

The film, which featured Brolin as the titular bounty hunter, was a box office flop, making only $10.54 million, according to Forbes.

The film had a cast of big names, such as Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, John Malkovich, Will Arnett, and Michael Shannon.

Brolin also revealed to GQ that he had a chance to reconnect with Hayward and found out that he had been suffering from a severe form of bone cancer that necessitated “multiple facial reconstructive surgeries.” This made Brolin rethink his attitude towards life and others.

'I don’t know what the f***'s going on'

“It reminded me [that] you can’t just keep s****** on somebody. I don’t know what the f***'s going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing,” he said.

Brolin had already talked about his experience on the film in a previous interview with Variety, which came out in March 2023. He said that one of the problems with the film was that there was pressure to find a director quickly.

He told the outlet, “I remember Jeff Robinov, who I’m still close with, who was running Warner Brothers at the time and he was like, look, you’ve got to get a director in the next two weeks, otherwise we’ve got to can this thing.” He said that he met Hayward, who had a lot of knowledge, but he felt that something was not right.

The Dune star said that he “loved” that Hayward was enthusiastic to direct the film, but he “didn’t have the experience and he didn’t treat it like I would imagine somebody would want to treat it.” He said that it was his decision to hire Hayward.

“And then the studio took it over and every time that’s happened, in my experience, it has only gotten worse,” he added. He said that the film was a failure both creatively and financially.