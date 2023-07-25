Juhi Parmar pens open letter to Barbie for ‘inappropriate language, sexual connotations,' internet says she's ignorant

Juhi Parmar has written an open letter to the new Barbie movie, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the popular Mattel doll. The actor has detailed her experience of taking her 10-year-old daughter to watch the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. (Also Read: Barbie is everything but she's not anti-Ken, just about male fragility and patriarchy)

Juhi's reservations against Barbie

Juhi Parmar slams the new Barbie movie

Juhi Parmar took to Instagram on Monday and posted a four-page open letter to the new Barbie movie. She wrote in the caption, “A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don’t make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours! #responsibleparentingwithjuhi #parenting #responsibleparenting #parent."

Reactions to Juhi's open letter

Juhi's open letter has received a lot of flak on the internet. Many users have called her out for not watching the film in its entirety before jumping to conclusions.

A user wrote in the comment section of Juhi's Instagram post, “Yk instead of posting a review based on 10-15 minutes of the movie, maybe try watching the entire thing and then form an opinion? Also in your entire post you give no example of what was even inappropriate in the movie. The reason it's PG-13 is because Barbie is a functioning adult and the movie has themes deeper than a child could ever understand. The only reason you're pissed is because they showed Barbie as an actual woman and not just the perfect idea you've been feeding your kids. If you watched the entire thing (with or without your kid) you would have been able to write a more intellectual review than whatever this post is.”

Another user commented, “It's not the films job to parent your child. Read the ratings and take a call. Sensitive much? Barbie has always been sexualised, where have you been?”

Another user pointed out, “I knew from the trailers itself that this wasn't gonna be child friendly.” Another wrote, “The makers of barbie doll made it inappropriate for kids from the beginning! The doll’s dresses , body curvature and standards are inappropriate for kids.”

