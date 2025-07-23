Julie Bowen reacts to Andy Byron’s Coldplay kiss cam scandal being compared with Modern Family scene: ‘Isn’t it crazy?’

Recently, the Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ scandal at a Coldplay concert became the talk of the town. The internet quickly pointed out the similarities to a 2009 Modern Family episode. Now, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Julie Bowen, who played Claire on the show, has reacted to the comparisons. Julie Bowen reacts to Andy Byron's kiss cam scandal at Coldplay concert.(AP)

Julie Bowen on Coldplay Kiss cam scandal being compared to Modern Family scene

Julie addressed the parallels between the Coldplay kiss cam controversy and a memorable moment from Modern Family’s first season. “I’ve seen it,” Bowen said, acknowledging the viral chatter. “I saw that going on social media, yeah, that [people are saying], ‘We predicted it.’”

Julie also reacted to the Coldplay kiss cam scandal and said, “It’s crazy, isn’t it?” she said. “That guy really got nailed. And so did she.”

In the Modern Family episode being referenced, Bowen’s character Claire watches from home as her husband Phil (played by Ty Burrell) and Gloria (played by Sofía Vergara) repeatedly appear on the kiss cam during a Lakers game. After a few awkward refusals, Gloria eventually leans in and plants a big kiss on a stunned Phil — her son-in-law. The moment is broadcast live on television. Interestingly enough, Claire misses the moment, but she is miffed at Phil for not picking up her phone call. Their daughter Alex (Ariel Winter) delivers the perfect deadpan line to her father: “Mum saw you on TV. You’re dead.” Phil assumes that Claire is angry about the kiss, leading to a misunderstanding that unfolds later in the epiode.

The scene has resurfaced across social platforms in light of the real-life Coldplay concert moment. During the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium near Boston, Chris Martin unintentionally put a spotlight on what appears to be Andy Byron (former CEO of Astronomer)'s secret affair with the company’s head of HR during the kiss cam moment. The two were spotted draped in each other’s arms, and as they saw themselves becoming the centre of attention, Andy ducked down while Kristin was seen covering her face.

About Modern Family

Modern Family is a popular American sitcom that aired from 2009 to 2020 on ABC. Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the show uses a mockumentary style to follow the lives of three interconnected families: the traditional Dunphys, the blended Pritchetts, and the same-sex couple Mitch and Cam.

Known for its witty writing, heartfelt moments, and diverse representation of modern families, the series stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet. Modern Family won multiple Emmy Awards and became a cultural phenomenon, leaving a lasting impact on television comedy.