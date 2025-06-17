Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual, quotes show's iconic line

Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has come out as bisexual. The actor, who is best known for playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the beloved sitcom took to her Instagram account to share the personal news on Monday. (Also read: Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon giggle on date night at F1 premiere in New York. See pics) Modern Family alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons proudly came out as bisexual on her Instagram.

Aubrey comes out as bisexual

The announcement was a cute hat tip to an iconic scene from Modern Family, as she lip-synced to a scene from the sitcom that had Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara. In the scene, Sofia's Gloria cries, "You are Vietnamese," to which a young Lily says, “No, I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!” Meanwhile, Lily's dad Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse) adds, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"

Aubrey lip-synced Lily's lines in the video post and giggled. “People keep joking so much about me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi),” read the words on the video. In the caption, she wrote, “happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe”

Check out the post shared by the actor:

Fan reactions

Several fans reacted to the announcement in the comments section. One commented, “Omgggg Cam and Mitch would be so happy!” A second fan said, “Coming out to this audio is truly iconic!” “Like fathers like daughter," commented another fan, referring to Lily's dads, Mitchell and Cameron. “Happy pride, girlie!” wished another fan.

Modern Family aired from 2009 to 2020 and garnered an impressive 22 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Best Comedy Series. The show revolved around the interconnected lives of three diverse families in suburban Los Angeles, with all of them related through Jay Pritchett. It also starred Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler, and Ariel Winter.