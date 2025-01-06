Menu Explore
Jodie Foster’s Golden Globe moment takes an unexpected turn with Sofia Vergara: ‘No! No! Not Again’

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 06, 2025 11:06 PM IST

Jodie Foster wins fifth Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for True Detective: Night Country.

Jodie Foster received a surprising response from a fellow star as she accepted her fifth Golden Globe Award on Sunday, January 5. The 62-year-old actress was honoured with the Best Actress in a Limited Series award for her captivating performance as police chief Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country at the Golden Globes 2025.

Sofia Vergara humorously reacts to Jodie Foster's Golden Globe win.( (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello), (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP))
Sofia Vergara shouts at Jodie Foster receiving Golden Globe

As Foster stepped on Stage for her 10th nomination and fifth win of the night, actor Sofia Vergara leapt from her seat and teasingly shouted, “No! No! Not again! Give me one!” She also matched the Modern Family actor’s humour with her own as she responded, “I know, I know” from the stage.

Vergara was also nominated for her character of cocaine grandmother, Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series. As the camera shifted to her she appeared serious but soon broke into a laugh. Moreover, Foster also mentioned her fellow actor in her acceptance star as well. She said, “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia.”

She further mentioned her wife, Alexandra Hedison and thanked, “the Indigenous people who share their stories with us,” adding, “They’ve changed my life, hopefully, they will change yours, as reported by The Independent.

Foster’s award-winning history

Foster, a two-time Oscar winner with an impressive array of Golden Globe accolades, has long been a celebrated figure in Hollywood. She previously won Golden Globes for her leading roles in The Accused (1989) and The Silence of the Lambs (1992), as well as for her supporting role in The Mauritanian (2021). In recognition of her enduring impact on the entertainment industry, Foster was also honoured with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2013, a lifetime achievement honour bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for her outstanding contributions to film and television.

