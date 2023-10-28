Jury Duty star James Marsden spotted kissing model Frederique Brons. See pics

Actor James Marsden was seen kissing model Frederique Brons last week. As per a report by Page Six, the Jury Duty actor took a smoke break during his New York City date with the 25 year old Dutch model where the two shared a kiss. (Also read: Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah refute split rumours by stepping out for a date in Los Angeles)

James seen with Dutch model

James Marsden was spotted with Dutch model Frederique Brons.

As per new pictures obtained by Page Six, James was seen in an all-black ensemble, and was seen sharing a romantic moment with the 25 year-old model during their date night at a hotel in the Big Apple in New York City. Frederique twinned in a black coat and kept her hair untied. The two shared a laugh and then made their way inside.

More details

James has been married once, as he tied the knot to Mary Elizabeth 'Lisa' Linde in 2000. The couple divorced in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. They share two children together; son Jack and daughter Mary. James has been linked to British singer-songwriter Emma Deign since then, who is known by her stage name, Edei. The duo started dating from 2015 until earlier this year. He also shares 11-year-old son William with his ex-girlfriend, Brazilian model Rose Costa.

About his divorce

James had earlier addressed his divorce during an interview with Men's Health in 2018, which he called the hardest thing he ever experienced. He also added, “It’s sad and heartbreaking. But this time I went through it and didn’t avoid it, like my parents’ divorce, and that’s vital too. I was separating not only from my wife but also my kids and the bonds of home and family. Those are things you’re painfully reminded of every day. It’s like, shit, what lesson is this? What’s to come from this?... A lot of s–t went well for me my whole life and came easy to me. When the divorce happened, it was the first time I felt I lost my equilibrium. It was scary and sad and made me pull everything into focus. I needed to focus on what was important."

