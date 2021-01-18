Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with wife Jessica Biel, a year after cheating scandal

Actor-singer Justin Timberlake has revealed that his wife, Jessica Biel, gave birth to their second child last year. He also revealed the name of the baby boy: Phineas.

In an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, he said that they are 'thrilled' and 'couldn't be happier'. The couple's first son, Silas, was born in 2015.

"He's awesome and he's so cute ... and nobody's sleeping," he told Ellen, who recalled the time when she he told her about the baby being on the way. "I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby'," she said.

This comes a year after rumours of the couple's marriage being on the rocks did the rounds after Timberlake was photographed in a compromising position with a co-star. He had issued an apology to his wife, and wrote in an Instagram post, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

He continued, “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Timberlake will soon be seen in Palmer, a drama about an ex-con on the path to righteousness. The film will be released on Apple TV+ on January 29.

