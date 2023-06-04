Kanye West and Ice Cube patch up months after anti-Semitism row

Kanye West and Ice Cube were photographed meeting each other on Friday at the "You Know How We Do It" rapper's home in Marina Del Rey, California. The two star rappers were seen together for the first time since differences between them over Kanye's anti-Semitic remarks in 2022.

During their meeting, Kanye and Ice Cube were spotted hugging each other while exchanging smiles. Their pictures from the jovial meeting, went viral on social media. In the pictures, Kanye is seen wearing all black clothes and black socks. Ice Cube sported a black hoodie, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Notably, in October 2022, Kanye had made anti-Semitic comments during his appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast. Kanye had also posted anti-Jewish comments on Twitter due to which his account was suspended too.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Kanye had posted on Twitter.

During his anti-Semitic rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, Kanye had claimed that Ice Cube had influenced him. Later, Ice Cube had gone public and posted on Twitter that he had nothing to do with Kanye's anti-Jewish comments.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bulls**t. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him," Ice Cube had tweeted at that time.

“I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been,” Ice Cube's tweet further read.