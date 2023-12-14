Kanye's daughter North's video contradicting mom Kim on ‘Santa isn’t real' goes viral, internet left bewildered

Kanye West's daughter, North has been known for her unfiltered truthfulness since she began appearing on social media and the family show, Kardashians.

'I know Santa Claus is not real…"

The 10-year-old is loved by people all around the world for her sassy responses and her habit of speaking exactly what she thinks, without any apprehensions.

In a recent video viral on social media, the celebrity kid revealed knowing "Santa Claus isn’t real."

In a conversation with her mother, Kim Kardashian, North laughed as she confessed, “I know Santa Claus is not real. I know that. ”

To this Kim asked wonderingly, “How do you know that?”

“I know that because it's so crazy to think there's one person that can go all over the world, that's not god,” explained North.

The video cut to Kim stating that she still believed in Santa. “I kind of still believe in Santa, cause you have to believe in magic.”

Internet praises Ye's daughter as ‘daddy’s girl'

The viral video has been circulating on the internet and has been viewed by 240.4K people already. People are praising North for her similarity to her father, where they both don't shy from speaking their minds.

“North west is definitely Kanye’s child 😂😂😂” wrote a person on X (Formerly Twitter)

“Ms Westy!!🙌🏾💯 that’s definitely Kanye’s baby lol love to see it” pointed another.

“For sure Ye’s twin,” “She doesn’t cut across corners just straight to the target like Ye. She’s definitely Kanye’s daughter😂😂😂” wrote others.

However, some questioned Kim's belief and wish to live in a fantasy land, for believing Santa is real.

“Kim still stuck in fantasy land” commented an X user.

"Kim needs to be fr" added another.

North West's recent activities: Her debut rap in Kanye's album ‘Vultures’

On December 12, 2023, Tuesday, Kanye was previewing his new full-length album Vultures at a rave club in Miami, where also present was his eldest daughter, North. The 10-year-old has at least one verse on the album, where she sings/raps several lines over a beat.

Her voice sounds adorable as she raps: “It's your bestie / Miss, Miss Westie / Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me / Bless me.”