Kate Hudson doesn't ‘really care’ about nepotism in Hollywood: ‘People can call it whatever…’

Kate Hudson is addressing the ongoing debate around nepotism in Hollywood, adding that it exists a lot more in other industries and how she does not care for the term 'nepo baby'. Daughter of Hollywood veterans Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, Kate was also part of the coverage made by New York Magazine's Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, which kickstarted the nepotism debate. (Also read: First reviews for Knives Out sequel Glass Onion say Daniel Craig's 'masterful murder mystery' is better than original)

Besides Kate, the feature contained a list of stars including Dakota Johnson, John David Washington, Lily-Rose Depp, Maude Apatow, Ben Platt and Maya Hawke to name a few. Earlier, actor Jamie Lee Curtis also commented on the same debate on her Instagram saying that even though nepotism is real, the ongoing conversation around it nothing but a fuel to diminish as well as hurt.

The Academy Award-nominated star added on to the discussion while promoting her latest film Glass Onion, the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel. “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is... If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter,” the actor in an interview with The Independent.

"The nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it... I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing," she added. The Glass Onion actor said that nepotism is not just the case with Hollywood as an industry. It exists in other industries as well. This is a point that has been noted by the coverage itself, with its detailed look into the existence of nepotism in other industries like fashion, sports and publishing.

Glass Onion is the critically acclaimed sequel to Knives Out. It marks the return of Daniel Craig’s fictional detective Benoit Blanc as he attempts to solve another murder. Rounding up the all-star ensemble cast are Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista. The film released on Netflix on December 23.

