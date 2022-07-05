Keanu Reeves 'happily responds' to fan's rapid-fire questions at New York airport, Twitter calls him perfect human being

Actor Keanu Reeves, who recently travelled from London to New York, replied to the rapid-fire questions of a fan after landing in the US. Taking to Twitter, TV producer Andrew Kimmel posted a picture as well as a series of tweets sharing the conversation between the actor and his fan. In the picture, Keanu signed an autograph as a boy stood next to him. The actor wore a black T-shirt, denims, a grey jacket and a red cap. He also had a mask on his face. (Also Read | Keanu Reeves takes family, friends and staff for all-expenses-paid trip on private jet to Matrix Resurrections premiere)

In his first tweet, Andrew shared the photo and wrote, "Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…"

He then tweeted the questions of the boy and Keanu's replies, "Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles."

Andrew also wrote, "Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA. Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a Broadway show! Kid: What broadway show? KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY? KR: Midtown!"

The tweets also read, "By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite? The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!" Many fans responded with admiration for Keanu's behaviour with the kid. One comment called him ‘the perfect human being’.

Keanu is known for his benevolent personality. Last year, he was lauded for gifting four of his John Wick: Chapter 4 stuntmen personalised Rolex watches. A message engraved on them read, “The John Wick Five. Thank you. Keanu. JW4. 2021”. The actor will be next seen in the fourth John Wick film in 2023.

