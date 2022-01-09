Keanu Reeves takes family, friends and staff for all-expenses-paid trip on private jet to Matrix Resurrections premiere

In his latest act of generosity, actor Keanu Reeves took dozens of crew members who worked with him on The Matrix Resurrections, as well as his family members and friends, for an all-expenses-paid trip to the film’s world premiere event in December.

As per a recent report, Keanu took all his reps--including managers, publicists-- as well members of his inner circle and even stunt performers, make-up artistes and trainers to the film’s world premiere in San Francisco last month. Keanu took care of their travel via private jet, accommodation at a hotel and tickets for the premiere. He even arranged a special post-premiere brunch for his invitees as part of the whole experience.

John Wick director and Keanu’s friend Chad Stahelski was one of the actor’s invitees. The Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying, “He flew a bunch of us up here. He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”

This isn’t the first time that Keanu has included a film’s crew in the festivities and celebrations. He famously gifted Harley Davidson motorcycles to the stunt team of his 2003 film The Matrix Reloaded. More recently, he had given expensive Rolex Submariner watches to his stunt crew from his upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4.

Also read: Keanu Reeves reportedly donated 70% of his Matrix fees for cancer research

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth instalment of the popular Matrix franchise. The previous three films also starred Keanu Reeves. This film, directed by Lana Wachowski, sees him reunite with Carrie-Anne Moss, and adds new cast members, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Despite the hype around its release, the film has performed sub-par at the box office, earning $107 million so far against a budget of $190 million.

