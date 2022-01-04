Keanu Reeves reportedly donated 70% of his Matrix fees for cancer research, fan calls him 'role model'

Actor Keanu Reeves is being hailed as one of the most charitable stars in Hollywood. The actor had reportedly donated 70 percent of his salary from the original The Matrix film for cancer research.

As per New York Post, Keanu fees was a sum $10 million for the 1999 movie The Matrix, before in addition to further earnings of $35 million as the movie turned out to be a huge success. Lad Bible reports, Keanu donated 70 per cent of his earnings for leukaemia research. The reported donation was made at a time when Keanu's younger sister Kim was already battling the cancer for years.

As soon as the news came to light, Keanu's fans started reacting to it. One person took to Twitter, “Love Keanu. What a role model." Another one wrote, “Keanu is like nobody else. What a great man” One more added, “As a family that has been in the battle against breast cancer for 5 years now… thank you, Keanu Reeves! You are one of my favourite actors ever.”

Keanu's sister Kim was detected with blood cancer in 1991. Keanu even created a charity foundation to help those battling cancer., about which he opened up sometime in 2009. Last year, he auctioned off a Zoom date with himself and donated the money to a summer program for children battling cancer in Idaho.

Keanu first starred in The Matrix film back in 1999 - he portrayed the character of Neo. He then returned with the sequel of the film The Matrix Reloaded and then the third part of the franchise The Matrix Revolutions in 2003.

After a gap of 18 years, Keanu revived his role of Neo in the fourth instalment of the franchise titled The Matrix Resurrections. The film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, released in December 2021.

