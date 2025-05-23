Keanu Reeves has a hilarious reaction to Pedro Pascal casually strolling in for Ballerina premiere. Watch

Len Wiseman’s Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as the lead, had its London premiere on Thursday. The film is a spin-off of the John Wick series, led by Keanu Reeves. Pedro Pascal also attended the premiere, and Keanu had a hilarious reaction to him casually strolling in. (Also Read: Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas are all smiles at the London premiere of John Wick spin-off Ballerina) Keanu Reeves was giving interviews when Pedro Pascal casually strolled in for the premiere of Ballerina. (Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

Keanu Reeves’ hilarious reaction to Pedro Pascal strolling in

In a video posted by an Instagram page, Pedro can be seen casually strolling in for the premiere of Ballerina. Dressed in a casual T-shirt, jacket and jeans, the actor can be seen smiling as he walks by fans who started screaming once they recognised him. Pedro, for his part, waves and blows flying kisses to fans as he walks in. The camera then pans to Keanu, who’s busy giving an interview on stage, pausing it to check who everyone is screaming so loudly for. He also says something intelligible once he realises they were cheering for Pedro.

Internet now wants them to work together

After the video gained traction on Instagram, one fan commented, “He’s so cute…like, just passing through.” Another called the way Pedro strolled past ‘unreal’. “Two of the best. Pedro and Keanu,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Now they need to work together on a film.” One comment pointed out how loudly the girls in the crowd were screaming, writing, “Girls screaming,” with laughter emojis. Some left heart emojis under the post. One even dramatically commented, “y’all can’t see my face right now, but i assure you, it’ll full of tears over this appearance.”

About Ballerina

Ballerina is a spin-off between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). Ana plays the titular ballerina and trained assassin Eve Macarro, while Keanu reprises his role as John Wick. Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus also star in it. The film will be released in India on 13 June.