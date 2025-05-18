Tom Cruise is all praise for Ana de Armas-starrer Ballerina amid romance rumours

The rumours about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas's relationship have been doing the rounds of social media ever since they were seen leaving a party a few weeks ago. While neither Hollywood star has officially confirmed their relationship, Tom has now commented on Ana's upcoming film, the John Wick spinoff Ballerina at the London premiere of his own film Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning. (Also read: 'Chale jaenge bhai movie dekhne ab rulaega kya': Fans agree to watch Mission Impossible 8 after Tom Cruise’s Hindi plea) Tom Cruise shared that he has already seen Ana de Armas-starrer Ballerina.

Tom praises Ballerina

At the premiere, Tom was seen with popular social media influencer Javier Ibarreche. During the interaction, when Tom was asked about Ballerina, he said, “I just saw the movie – it kicks a**. Its right in that tone. I am so excited about that."

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been spotted together multiple times this year- notably enjoying a cozy Valentine’s Day dinner. This fueled romance rumours despite sources claiming their meetings are strictly professional.

About Ballerina

Ana de Armas plays the lead in Ballerina, a new film set in the John Wick universe. The new film is set in the high-stakes world of assassins. The story follows the quest for vengeance for Ana's character against those who murdered her family, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Wick. The movie also stars Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, and Norman Reedus. It releases in theatres worldwide on June 6.

Meanwhile, Tom's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning sees the star return as Ethan Hunt. It released in theatres across India on Saturday—six days ahead of its US release. The film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in 4DX, IMAX, and other premium formats.