'Chale jaenge bhai movie dekhne ab rulaega kya': Fans agree to watch Mission Impossible 8 after Tom Cruise’s Hindi plea

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise continues to enjoy immense popularity worldwide—and India is no exception. As anticipation builds for the release of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the star has shared his admiration for India and revealed his long-standing wish to work in the Indian film industry. Tom Cruise attends the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.(REUTERS)

Tom Cruise's India love

While promoting the film globally, Cruise fondly recalled his past visit to India, speaking warmly about the people, culture, and cinematic traditions. “I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai —I remember each moment quite vividly," he said.

Expressing his deep appreciation for Bollywood, the actor added, "I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films, the skill that it takes you to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when in a scene someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching—musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song—it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act."

Cruise also revealed his interest in creating a film inspired by Bollywood's vibrant style. "I cannot wait to go back to India. I have so many friends there. I have met such amazing people there. I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and the singing—it would be so much fun to do that.”

A desi plea for desi fans

The actor also spoke in Hindi, “Main aap sab se bahut pyaar karta hu. Mujpe bharosa karo, ek aakhri baar (I love you all a lot. Trust me one last time).”

The Hindi bit impressed his desi fans. One commented, “Chale jaenge bhai movie dekhne ab rulaega kya (Fine we will go watch your movie. Don't make us emotional now).” A fan let Tom know that there is Bollywood isn't all that. “Koi unique ni bhai ap ko copy krty hain sab (Brother, there is nothing unique here, everyone copies you.)”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which sees Cruise return as the ever-daring Ethan Hunt, hits theatres across India on Saturday—six days ahead of its US release. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in 4DX, IMAX, and other premium formats.