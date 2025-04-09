Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with girlfriend Alexandra Grant during rare lunch date

Keanu Reeves was spotted cosying up to his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, during a rare outing in London. On Sunday, the John Wick star and the 52-year-old were photographed sharing a sweet kiss while having lunch at Scott’s seafood restaurant, Page Six reported. Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend MOCA Gala 2022 in Los Angeles. (AFP)(AFP)

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant spotted cosying up during rare lunch date in London

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Reeves appeared to smile and listen attentively as Grant talked. Following their lunch, they smiled at photographers while walking hand-in-hand. For the outing, the 60-year-old actor donned a grey blazer over a black hoodie and brown pants. He paired the look with tan boots and a navy blue baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Grant sported a dark coat over a black sweater and blue jeans. She paired the look with a black purse, black boots, and chunky sunglasses. The visual artist accessorised with gold jewellery and a diamond ring. According to the outlet, the duo first met at a dinner party in 2009.

However, they were not romantically linked until 2019, the year they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. Before going public with their relationship, Reeves and Grant collaborated on the books Ode to Happiness and Shadows in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

In a 2020 interview with the outlet, Jennifer Tilly revealed that The Matrix Resurrections star and Grant had been dating “for years.” “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” the Liar, Liar actress recalled at the time.

Reflecting on the buzz around Grant and Reeves' relationship after their first public appearance together, Tilly further said, “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”