John Wick franchise continues: Keanu Reeves to be back as the hitman for John Wick 5

Fans of the adrenaline-fueled John Wick franchise can rejoice as actor Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his iconic role as the hitman in the upcoming John Wick 5. According to Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate announced the upcoming instalment of the franchise on Tuesday at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Also read: Keanu Reeve's John Wick franchise almost got cancelled: Eva Longoria came to it's heroic rescue Keanu will appear in Ballerina before he returns to the screen for John Wick 5.

Keanu Reeves Returns for John Wick 5

Along with Keanu, director Chad Stahelski is also back for John Wick: Chapter 5. The previous instalment ended with the death of the titular assassin. Lionsgate is developing the movie with Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, as well as franchise director and producer Chad and producer-star Keanu.

“Keanu, Chad, Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in 2023 and surpassed $440 million at the global box office. The film ended with Ian McShane’s Winston and Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King standing at a grave showing John Wick’s name.

The franchise kicked off with the original John Wick in 2014, with Keanu starring as the titular hit man who gets pulled back into the criminal underworld after retiring.

More about the franchise

Meanwhile, the action franchise is expanding with an animated prequel film as well as a Caine-centric standalone adventure from director-star Donnie Yen. These projects are complementary to the upcoming spinoff Ballerina led by Ana de Armas. The film is slated to open in theatres on June 6.

