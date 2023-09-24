‘What I love about Keanu is…’: Alexandra Grant shares details on love life with Keanu Reeves

Alexandra Grant, a visual artist has been dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves since 2019. In a recent exclusive with People Magazine, the accomplished celebrity opened up about her love life and relationship with Keanu. “What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads,” answered Alexandra .

Alexandra,50, was attending the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards sans her boyfriend but was all positive and lovely while talking about Keanu, 59.

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads,” answered Alexandra when asked about how they interact with each other's professional environments.

She recalled a moment when she was stuck creatively.

“In a moment of frustration in my life, I once said, ‘Sometimes I feel like a Maserati stuck in traffic,' that I have this big engine, but, for a variety of reasons, that I couldn't ever go, and I know a lot of people feel frustrated in their lives, that they're not able to run their engine,” she began.

“I think every creative person feels that way.”

“Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’ ”

“He's such an inspiration to me,” she continued. “He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard.”

She also shared that she and Keanu connect on the art of storytelling.

“My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object,” she says. “He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.”

Alexandra is of the view that her art has “absolutely” changed since meeting Keanu in 2019.

“I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier,’ ” she remembers. “That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier.”

The artist is one of the very few people who has heard an unreleased album that Keanu's band ‘Dogstar’ performed at their 20-year reunion in Napa Valley's BottleRock festival, earlier this may.