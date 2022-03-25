Kevin Bigley not a fan of advanced tech; says many things ‘sound good in theory’

For American actor Kevin Bigley, his future is more about being in the real world, over the tech advanced virtual world. That’s because he feels a lot of things sound good in theory.

“When it comes to one thing I want in my future, it is VR goggles, something that we switch back and forth in my show, Upload, and headsets… However, I think there are so many things that sound good, and we think they will be good [in reality too],” Bigley shares.

He explains, “Like [before we had] Google Glass, everyone was like it would be like being in a sci-fi movie just in the ‘80s was like, and it would be so amazing to have something like that… If you had this thing and the whole thing would pop out, and when we got it, everyone was like ‘never mind’. So, I don’t want …like so many things that sound good in theory.”

However, he is impressed about how his Upload co-star Robbie Amell is a “tech guy”, and he gets a glimpse of it when he is on set working with him. “He is a great actor but he is specifically great at the Tony Stark thing with swiping gadgets, and just perfect with it,” he says referencing the show, which is a story set in a futuristic world with virtual reality taking over life.

The actor, who is known for featuring in American Dad!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Angry Birds Movie and Scream Queens, also stresses on the need to address such virtual issues, as well as class disparity issues through stories in the entertainment world.

“Class disparity is a very apparent and obviously a worldwide issue… the show’s world is almost like Hogwarts. It’s like a perverted school. Seeing the disparity in the virtual world and the bleak reality in the real world is absolutely ridiculous… It is such a huge theme,” he says, adding it should come with questioning the “right tactic to explore this philosophy”.

