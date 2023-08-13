Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine relieved after moving out, hopes ‘there will be less drama’

Kevin Kostner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has finally moved out of his $145 million home in Santa Barbara, California. As per a report by People, sources have said that Christine is 'relieved' about the decision to have moved out and hopes that there will be 'less drama.' (Also read: Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner vacates his California home: Report)

What sources said

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have separated after 18 years of marriage.

In a new report by People, a source said: "Christine hopes there will be less drama now. Kevin got what he wanted — she is out of the family house. Christine is relieved about it. She is happy to move on."

Relationship timeline

Kevin and Christine married in 2004. Kevin was earlier married to Cindy Silva; they divorced in 1994. Both of them are parents to two sons Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan and a daughter named Grace Avery. It was in April, after 18 years of marriage, when Christine cited irreconcilable differences and filed for divorce from the actor.

The representative of the actor of Yellowstone fame told the same outlet in a statement that read, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.

More details about their split

A few days ago, there were reports how according to a clause in her prenuptial agreement, Christine was supposed to vacate the home before completing 30 days since the date of filing of divorce, but she had refused to leave. Several large U-Hauls and a pickup truck were reportedly spotted in order to shift Christine's belongings. An insider had added that she was relocating to a staff quarter in the same property as she wants to keep the focus on their kids.

Meanwhile, Kevin had shared a glimpse of his upcoming venture, Horizon: An American Saga with fans a few weeks ago. "We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves. Can't wait to share it with all of you." he wrote in the caption of the post. Kevin had earlier directed the multiple Oscar-winning Dances with Wolves, which also won him the Academy Award for Best Director.

