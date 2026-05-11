Kevin Hart’s brutal message to roasters: ‘I ain’t scared of you…'; comedian hypes Netflix live special

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has issued a fiery invitation to the comics preparing to roast him during Netflix's upcoming live comedy special. He told the roasters that he is ready for it and is “not scared.”

Kevin Hart invites roasters to bring their best for his Netflix roast special, declaring he's ready and not scared. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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Hart shared the message on Instagram, giving a nod to late comedy legend Bernie Mac by quoting the comedian’s iconic “Kings of Comedy” line. “In the words of the late great Bernie Mac… ‘I ain’t scared of you MOTHAFUCKA’S’… BRING IT!!!!!!!! Make sure y’all tune in…. We are LIVE TONIGHT ON Netflix,” Hart wrote in the caption of the post promoting The Roast of Kevin Hart.

According to Netflix Tudum's website, the event will feature comedians and celebrity guests taking shots at Hart’s personal life, career, controversies and long-running friendships in what the platform describes as a “full-blown cultural moment.”

Read more: How many kids does Kevin Hart have? Inside the comedian’s family life

Kevin Hart's message to comics and roasters

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{{^usCountry}} Hart’s social media message immediately sparked reactions online. Hart addressed the “concerning” messages that he is receiving following his decision to do the Netflix roast show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hart’s social media message immediately sparked reactions online. Hart addressed the “concerning” messages that he is receiving following his decision to do the Netflix roast show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “It's the roast of old Kevin Hart, and everybody's asking, ‘Kevin, are you sure?’, ‘Oh Kev, how you feeling? You nervous.’..Shut the f--k up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “It's the roast of old Kevin Hart, and everybody's asking, ‘Kevin, are you sure?’, ‘Oh Kev, how you feeling? You nervous.’..Shut the f--k up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He continued, “You forget who the f--k I am? You forget what I do? Y'all done woke up a dog. When a dog get angry, the dog gond bite and the dog about to bite hard.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “You forget who the f--k I am? You forget what I do? Y'all done woke up a dog. When a dog get angry, the dog gond bite and the dog about to bite hard.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hart then, in his signature Hart style, ends the message by saying, “It's going down man. Oh, you better tune in….I've been saying I get the mic last. Don't you ever forget that I get the last word.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hart then, in his signature Hart style, ends the message by saying, “It's going down man. Oh, you better tune in….I've been saying I get the mic last. Don't you ever forget that I get the last word.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kevin Hart leans into roast culture

Hart has become one of Netflix’s biggest comedy collaborators in recent years. Alongside stand-up specials, Hart recently fronted the competition series Funny AF with Kevin Hart.

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Netflix has continued expanding its live-event strategy across stand-up comedy and unscripted style shows. The company previously described live comedy as a major engagement driver after The Roast of Tom Brady became one of its most talked-about unscripted events online.

According to Netflix’s promotional material, The Roast of Kevin Hart will feature a lineup of comedians and celebrity guests delivering “hard-hitting jokes” in a “no-holds-barred war of words.”

The website read, “Given Hart’s history of relentlessly roasting his peers, it’s safe to say the comedians partaking in the event will relish the opportunity to dish it right back to him.”

The live special streams Sunday, May 10, as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026. It marks the latest major celebrity roast event for Netflix's Tudum. The roast will be hosted by Shane Gillis.

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Hart, meanwhile, appears fully prepared for the chaos. “Let’s gooooooooooo,” Hart concluded in the post, throwing down the gauntlet just hours before going live on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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