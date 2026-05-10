‘Bella Ciao continues to echo’: Netflix confirms continuation of the Money Heist universe with new teaser

Pull out your Dali masks and dust off those iconic red jumpsuits, because Netflix has officially confirmed that the world of Money Heist is far from over. Nearly five years after the original series concluded with its fifth season, the hit Spanish drama appears set to return with more high-stakes action, adrenaline-fuelled robberies, iconic masks, and gripping acts of rebellion. Netflix announced that the world of Money Heist is far from over!

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Ahead of the release of Berlin Season 2, titled Berlín y la dama del armiño (Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine), which premieres globally on May 15, Netflix unveiled a new teaser titled “The World of ‘Money Heist’ Continues,” signalling that the Money Heist franchise is far from finished and continues to expand beyond its existing spin-offs and adaptations. However, it remains unclear whether the next chapter will take the form of another spin-off, a direct continuation of the original storyline, or an entirely new sixth season of Money Heist.