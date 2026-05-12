Kevin Hart vs Katt Williams beef explained: What happened and full timeline of their feud

The long-running feud between comedians Kevin Hart and Katt Williams has once again become a major topic online following the release of Netflix’s live comedy event The Roast of Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart’s live Netflix roast revived years of tension with fellow comedian Katt Williams as the duo put their cold war to rest with comedic fire.((Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) and Katt Williams Instagram )

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The feud, which has simmered publicly for more than a decade, became one of the most discussed side stories during Netflix’s live roast event Sunday night. The roast included references to the comedians’ strained relationship.

The feud between Hart and Williams intensified after Williams made explosive claims about Hart and the entertainment industry during multiple interviews over the years.

Williams previously accused Hart of being heavily promoted by Hollywood executives while suggesting other comedians were denied similar opportunities. Hart largely avoided directly escalating the conflict publicly, though he occasionally responded by dismissing Williams’ remarks as bitterness and negativity.

The start of the Kevin Hart- Katt Williams feud

Jab number 1

The feud between Kevin and Katt originally came to light in 2014 when Katt began making jokes and passive-aggressive remarks about comedians becoming part of the Hollywood machine. Kevin was appearing in films like Ride Along, About Last Night, Think Like a Man Too, and Top Five at this time, when his cinematic career started to take off.

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{{^usCountry}} Katt claimed later that year that he "helped make" Kevin the comedian he is today. Jab Number 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katt claimed later that year that he "helped make" Kevin the comedian he is today. Jab Number 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Williams took another jab at Hart during his 2016 Conspiracy Theory comedy tour in Atlanta, Georgia, when he called Hart a “Hollywood puppet.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams took another jab at Hart during his 2016 Conspiracy Theory comedy tour in Atlanta, Georgia, when he called Hart a “Hollywood puppet.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although Hart did not directly address Williams, many interpreted an Instagram post he made that year about togetherness in the comedy industry as a subtle barb at Katt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Hart did not directly address Williams, many interpreted an Instagram post he made that year about togetherness in the comedy industry as a subtle barb at Katt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the caption, Hart wrote, “True professionals understand the importance of sticking together & supporting one another….at the end of the day we are comedians & there aren’t many that make it to level that we have made it. But so many doors are opened from the success of one comedian & when you see those doors open you then have the opportunity to walk thru them….it’s about helping one another not trying to tear each other down!!!! The insecure ones will never understand that “Support & encouragement.” Jab number 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, Hart wrote, “True professionals understand the importance of sticking together & supporting one another….at the end of the day we are comedians & there aren’t many that make it to level that we have made it. But so many doors are opened from the success of one comedian & when you see those doors open you then have the opportunity to walk thru them….it’s about helping one another not trying to tear each other down!!!! The insecure ones will never understand that “Support & encouragement.” Jab number 3 {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview on the Atlanta station V-103 in 2018, Katt chose to drag fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish into his and Kevin's feud by asking why her movie Girls Trip was so successful. Kevin responded by standing up for Tiffany in an interview with "The Breakfast Club."

Jab Number 4

The feud reached a new level of visibility in 2024 when Williams appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s wildly viral Club Shay Shay interview podcast. He called Hart an “industry plant” in the interview.

He said, “No one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club.”

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He further alleged, “He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A.”

Burried the hatchet

The comedian finally ended their rivalry during Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart show in the middle of 2026.

During the roast, Williams made light of the feud and said, “Yes, I said some things I’d like to take back, some things I said were misunderstood. I did say that he was a Hollywood puppet, and I want to explain that because it might not be what you think. I meant that the head of Netflix literally has his whole hand up Kevin’s a** and can make him do anything.”

To the invitation on the show, Williams remarked, "I'm surprised they invited me," following Regina Hall's introduction to the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. You have very little star power. They had to begin extending invitations to your enemies. "I hate him," I murmured. "Come anyway," they said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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