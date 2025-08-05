Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee’s cryptic ‘baby reveal’ post leaves fans guessing

Did Tiffany Haddish just welcome a baby with longtime friend, and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee? One mysterious Instagram post followed by complete radio silence has sent fans spiraling. The 45-year-old actress and comedian shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle on August 4, holding a baby, alongside Jason Lee and a stroller, with the caption, “Cats out the bag ❤️”. No context, no backstory, just vibes - and a whole lot of social media speculation! Tiffany Haddish fuels new baby rumours with cryptic Instagram post that has fans buzzing.(AFP)

Debunking the Instagram post

The first image shows the Girls Trip actress wearing a cropped denim dress, all smiles, while holding a confused-looking baby in a blue beanie and tiny Jordans, with Lee (who is openly gay) standing next to her, wearing a white graphic t-shirt and holding onto a green stroller. The second image zooms into what appears to be the happy family, with the pair looking lovingly at the child. Fans wasted no time getting their Sherlock Holmes' gear on, as their speculations and a frenzy of humorous reactions sent the internet into overdrive.

Comments and fan reactions

Actress and director Tasha Smith was among the confused batch of commentators, wondering “What does this mean”, while a fan confessed, “What is the cat because I just see you and tiff with someone baby,” and a third went, “Someone go get the cat, I got questions 🤔.” While congratulatory comments gushed in, there are several theories in the air - adoption, surrogacy, wedding rumours, and even questions about the image being AI generated.

Also Read | Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills, photos of her in handcuffs surface online

Splitsies on Parenthood?

However, it is common knowledge that Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee are not involved in a romantic relationship, despite having been very close for a long time. Fans are linking this back to a November 2024 episode of Hollywood Unlocked, where the pair engaged in a humorous exchange about going splitsies on a baby.

“You did promise me you would give me a kid,” Lee, 47, reminded Haddish, “So I had Cardi B here, she’s already said she’ll be my kid’s godmother. You said you would give me a kid. Are you serious about that?” Haddish responded, “Yeah. I wanted to talk to you about the cost of… ‘cause I said I wanted to do it the old fashioned way—you said no. So I want to talk to you about the cost of [having a baby].”

What once seemed like a lighthearted joke now has fans wondering if something actually happened behind the scenes.

Also Read | Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish chases Shakira at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Another fan, replying to Tasha Smith's comment explained that the baby actually belongs to Instagram user @briibiggbandzz23 - “Actually that’s @briibiggbandzz23 baby😂😂”. Keeping aside all the detective equipment, there have been no statements from either Haddish or Lee confirming or denying anything. Bottom line, the cat is still pretty much in the bag - maybe the comedian is having a good laugh at everyone's expense, or maybe she is actually a mother now, in which case, congrats to the new mom!