Malaika Arora shares sunkissed beach pics from girls' trip to France amid Arjun Kapoor breakup rumours

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are no longer together, as per a report, even though her manager denied the breakup rumours. Amid speculation around her personal life, Malaika shared an Instagram post from her recent trip to France, and the photos are a happy bunch that give a glimpse of her beach outings with friends. Also read: Malaika Arora finally addresses reports of breakup with Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora shared photos from her recent trip to France.

Malaika Arora's latest post

In the pictures, Malaika soaked up the sun as she tried out local dishes, spent time with her girls on a luxury boat, and posed at beautiful locales. She wrote in her caption, "J’adore 🇫🇷 (I love France)." A fan commented on Malaika's post, "Love the pics... hottest as always." Another wrote, "Beautiful pictures." a comment also read, “Hotness.”

Breakup rumours

The reality TV judge and former VJ's Instagram post comes amid recent breakup rumours with longtime boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun, who were in a relationship for many years, have reportedly called it quits. According to a recent report, they 'respectfully parted ways' as their ‘relationship ran its course’.

As per a May 31 report by Pinkvilla, multiple sources confirmed to the portal that Malaika and Arjun have ended their relationship. A source said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The source added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

Malaika's manager reacted to the rumours while talking to India Today. When asked whether the couple had parted ways, the manager was quoted as saying, “No no, all rumours.”

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018. She was married to actor Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan.