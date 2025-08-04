Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope welcome baby boy, share graphic childbirth images

Calvin Harris and his wife, Vick Hope, announced on social media on Sunday, July 28, the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy named Micah. “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!” Harris wrote on Instagram. “My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah," he added. Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope welcomed their first baby on July 20.(Instagram/@Calvin Harris)

The post included a sunlit snapshot of Harris cradling his newborn while lounging outside, as well as a photo from their at-home water birth. In the picture, both Harris and Hope were seen meeting Micah for the first time.

Harris and Hope's pregnancy rumors

While the couple did not formally announce they were expecting, fans picked up on the clues earlier this year. Rumors swirled back in April during a BBC Radio 1 interview between Hope and actress Florence Pugh, where the 35-year-old presenter was spotted wearing a cream bodycon dress and was gently stroking her stomach.

Not long after, Hope shared a carousel of recent work moments on Instagram, casually including a few shots featuring a baby bump. “Lots going on lately,” she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, People reported. One photo showed her onstage in a white dress and cardigan, her pregnancy visibly showing.

Despite the public spotting, neither Harris nor Hope kept the pregnancy mostly under the radar.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's relationship away from spotlight

According to People, the couple got married in September 2023 at a quiet estate wedding in northeast England. They waited months before appearing publicly together, eventually stepping out as a pair at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Their history goes back further. Hope once joked that Harris asked her out in the early 2000s-and she turned him down. Even after their engagement, the two stayed out of the spotlight. “You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I'm keeping my private life private,” Hope told Hello! in 2022.

