Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills, photos of her in handcuffs surface online

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills, photos of her in handcuffs surface online

AP |
Nov 25, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Girls Trip actor Tiffany Haddish was caught on cam as the police arrested her for allegedly driving under influence.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The actor and comedian was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call about 5:45 a.m. Police said she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the car engine was still running.

Tiffany Haddish is an Emmy and Grammy winner.(Getty Images via AFP)
Tiffany Haddish is an Emmy and Grammy winner.(Getty Images via AFP)

Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last year, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta.

Haddish has starred in the films including the comedy Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss and The Kitchen. She wrote the New York Times best seller The Last Black Unicorn, which earned a Grammy nomination.

In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy in 2021 for her special Black Mitzvah.

