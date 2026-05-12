‘Apologize to Erika Kirk!' Pete Davidson torched online over 'vile' Charlie Kirk joke during Kevin Hart roast

Comedian Pete Davidson is facing online backlash after a joke he made during Netflix’s live comedy special The Roast of Kevin Hart triggered outrage among supporters of political activist Charlie Kirk. Social media users slammed Pete Davidson after clips from Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart circulated online and call for apologies to Erika Kirk. ((Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) and (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP))

The call for apologies from Davidson came following Sunday night's stream of the Kevin Hart Roast show after clips from the roast began circulating across social media.

Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart, presented by Shane Gillis, featured a roster of comedians delivering purposely offensive jokes about celebrities, politics, and pop culture as part of the streaming platform's Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026 initiative.

As of Monday, neither Davidson nor Netflix had publicly responded to the backlash.

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What was the joke? At the highly anticipated Netflix live event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Pete Davidson lambasted one participant after another. Davidson brought up Charlie Kirk's shooting when it was Tony Hinchcliffe's turn to be roasted.

Davidson said, “Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them. Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat.”

Pete Davidson further suggested that Tony suffers the same fate as Charlie Kirk and said, “Kill Tony, please. Someone f****** kill Tony. Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

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